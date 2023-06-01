Alton River Dragons baseball - 2023
(Pictured: far left - new manager Scotty Scott, far right - G.M. Dallas Martz)
The Alton River Dragons open the 2023 season tonight (THU) in Prospect League baseball with a game in Missouri. The River Dragons face the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots at 6:35 pm.
Alton's home opener is set for tomorrow (FRI) night against the Thrillville Thrillbillies - a new franchise from Marion, IL. Game time - Friday - 6:35 pm.
The River Dragons' new manager in '23 is Scotty Scott:
The 2023 Prospect League has 17 baseball teams from 7 different states. Illinois leads the way with 7 teams - Alton, Marion, Danville, Springfield, Normal, Quincy, and Peru. The league had 16 teams last year - the West Virginia Miners dropped out and 2 new teams were added this year from Marion (IL) and Jackson (TN).
The Alton squad is a member of the Prairie Land Division here in '23 - the only division with 5 teams (the other 3 divisions have 4 teams each).
The Prairie Land Division consists of the River Dragons, Cape Catfish (MO) from Cape Girardeau, Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, O'Fallon (MO) Hoots, and the Thrillville Thrillbillies from Marion.
