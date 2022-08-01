baseball4.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons had the day off on Sunday in Prospect League baseball.  They are back on the road tonight to Peru (IL) to face Illinois Valley at 7:05 pm.  The River Dragons have lost two games in a row to drop to 10-and-13 in the second half of the season.  The current leader in the Prairie Land Division is Cape Girardeau (MO) Catfish with a mark of 11-and-11 here in the second half.  Alton won the first half (Praire Land) division championship with a record of 18-and-13.  The Prospect League's regular season ends this weekend.    

-0-

Three Illinois teams are over the .500 mark in the second half of the season:  Danville (18-4), Normal (14-9), Illinois Valley (15-8)

The other three Illinois teams are under .500 in the second half:

Alton (10-13), Quincy (9-13), Springfield (11-13)

-0-

Up next for River Dragons baseball:

Tonight (MON), 7:05 - Alton @ Illinois Valley - Peru, IL

TUE, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton

WED, 6:30 - Alton @ Clinton (IA)

THU, 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)

-0- 