Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons had the day off on Sunday in Prospect League baseball. They are back on the road tonight to Peru (IL) to face Illinois Valley at 7:05 pm. The River Dragons have lost two games in a row to drop to 10-and-13 in the second half of the season. The current leader in the Prairie Land Division is Cape Girardeau (MO) Catfish with a mark of 11-and-11 here in the second half. Alton won the first half (Praire Land) division championship with a record of 18-and-13. The Prospect League's regular season ends this weekend.
Three Illinois teams are over the .500 mark in the second half of the season: Danville (18-4), Normal (14-9), Illinois Valley (15-8)
The other three Illinois teams are under .500 in the second half:
Alton (10-13), Quincy (9-13), Springfield (11-13)
Up next for River Dragons baseball:
Tonight (MON), 7:05 - Alton @ Illinois Valley - Peru, IL
TUE, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton
WED, 6:30 - Alton @ Clinton (IA)
THU, 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
