The Alton River Dragons hit the road for Chillicothe Ohio, Friday afternoon.
Fans showed up at the Alton police station to wish the players well, and the team’s charter bus had a police escort to the edge of town.
It’s a seven-hour road trip.
Alton trails Chillicothe 1-0 in the best of 3 Prospect League championship series.
The Paints won the first game Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field, 5-3.
Game two is Saturday night at 6:05 in Ohio.
Game three is scheduled for 5:05 Sunday evening (if needed), also in Ohio.