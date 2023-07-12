Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons opened a 4-game homestand with a victory last (TUE) night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton defeated the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots, 7-5. The River Dragons improved to 4-and-5 in the 2nd half of the season while the Hoots dropped to 1-and-6.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano with a report from Tuesday night's victory:
-0-
Alton's homestand continues this week --
WED - 6:35 pm vs. Jackson (TN) Rockabillys
THU - 6:35 pm vs. Cape Catfish (MO)
FRI - 6:35 pm vs. Clinton (IA) LumberKings
-0-
Prospect League baseball scores - TUE games:
Jackson (TN) 11, Quincy 10
Springfield 9, Cape Catfish (MO) 4
Champion City (OH) 6, Danville 1
Chillicothe (OH) 8, Johnstown (PA) 5
Burlington (IA) 14, Lafayette (IN) 8
Clinton (IA) 13, Normal 7
Thrillville (Marion, IL) 8, Terre Haute (IN) 6
>> 2nd half leaders include - Springfield (6-0) & Thrillville (7-1)
-0-