Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons opened a 4-game homestand with a victory last (TUE) night at Gordon Moore Park.  Alton defeated the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots, 7-5.  The River Dragons improved to 4-and-5 in the 2nd half of the season while the Hoots dropped to 1-and-6. 

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano with a report from Tuesday night's victory:

Alton's homestand continues this week --

WED - 6:35 pm vs. Jackson (TN) Rockabillys

THU - 6:35 pm vs. Cape Catfish (MO)

FRI - 6:35 pm vs. Clinton (IA) LumberKings

Prospect League baseball scores - TUE games:

Jackson (TN) 11, Quincy 10

Springfield 9, Cape Catfish (MO) 4

Champion City (OH) 6, Danville 1

Chillicothe (OH) 8, Johnstown (PA) 5

Burlington (IA) 14, Lafayette (IN) 8

Clinton (IA) 13, Normal 7

Thrillville (Marion, IL) 8, Terre Haute (IN) 6

>> 2nd half leaders include - Springfield (6-0) & Thrillville (7-1)

