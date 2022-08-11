Prospect League baseball
The Prospect League's championship series gets underway tonight at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The best-of-3 series features the Alton River Dragons against the Chillicothe Paints from Ohio. Game one begins at 6:35 pm tonight in Alton.
Best of 3 championship series:
Game 1 - tonight (THU), 6:35 pm - Chillicothe @ Alton
Game 2 - SAT, 6:05 pm - Alton @ Chillicothe (OH)
Game 3 (if needed) - SUN, 5:05 pm - Alton @ Chillicothe
River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz says it's exciting to have 3 home playoff games this week in front of big crowds at Gordon Moore Park:
