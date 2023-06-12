Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons stopped a 5-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Quincy Gems Sunday night at Gordon Moore Park.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the details:
MON
Quincy Gems (3-9) @ Alton (5-6) - 6:35 pm
Marion (IL) @ Cape Catfish (MO) - (Cape: 10-0)
O'Fallon (MO) @ Jackson (TN)
Illinois Valley @ Lafayette (IN)
Burlington (IA) @ Clinton (IA)
TUE
Alton River Dragons - OFF
Danville (IL) @ Normal (IL)
Burlington (IA) @ Quincy (IL)
Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)
Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley
Johnston (PA) @ Champion City (OH)
Chillicothe (OH) @ Lafayette (IN)
