Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons stopped a 5-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Quincy Gems Sunday night at Gordon Moore Park.  

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the details:

MON

Quincy Gems (3-9) @ Alton (5-6) - 6:35 pm

Marion (IL) @ Cape Catfish (MO) - (Cape: 10-0)

O'Fallon (MO) @ Jackson (TN)

Illinois Valley @ Lafayette (IN)

Burlington (IA) @ Clinton (IA)

TUE

Alton River Dragons - OFF

Danville (IL) @ Normal (IL)

Burlington (IA) @ Quincy (IL)

Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)

Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley

Johnston (PA) @ Champion City (OH)

Chillicothe (OH) @ Lafayette (IN)

