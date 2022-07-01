Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons open a 4-game homestand tonight (FRI) and play at Gordon Moore Park throughout the holiday weekend. The next two nights the River Dragons host the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots. The Hoots come to town on a 6-game losing streak. Alton leads the Prairie Land Division by 2-and-a-half games over O'Fallon with 4 games to play in the first half playoff chase. Alton can clinch a first half division championship with a win tonight.
Tonight (FRI), 6:35 - Alton (16-11) vs. O'Fallon (14-14)
SAT, 6:35 - Alton vs. O'Fallon
SUN, 5:35 - Cape Girardeau (MO) @ Alton
MON, 6:35 - Cape Girardeau (MO) @ Alton
The Prospect League's first half schedule will wrap up on Monday (July 4) and the first place teams in each of the 4 divisions will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 playoffs. Going into the weekend, the first place are currently Alton, Danville, Quincy, and Chillicothe (Ohio).
