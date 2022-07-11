baseball5.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons lost at Normal (IL) Sunday, 8-1 in Prospect League baseball.  The Normal CornBelters improve to 2-and-5 in the second half of the season while the River Dragons drop to 1-and-5 in the second half. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:

> Alton now 1-and-6 in their last 7 games overall. 

> River Dragons season record overall: 19-18  

Up next for Alton baseball:

TUE, 6:35 - @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)

WED, 6:35 - @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)

THU - OFF DAY 

FRI, 6:35 - @ O'Fallon (MO)

SAT, 6:35 - Normal (IL) @ Alton

SUN, 5:35 - Normal (IL) @ Alton

