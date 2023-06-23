baseball23.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Burlington (IA) Bees rallied past the Alton River Dragons, 8-6 last (THU) night at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton held a 6-2 lead in the 8th inning when the Bees scored 4 in the 8th and 2 in the 9th for the come from behind win.  The River Dragons have now lost 3 games in a row - falling to 8-and-12 on the year.  The Bees improved to 6-and-12 on the season.  

>> Scott Montesano has a River Dragons' report:   

recap1.mp3

Prospect League baseball scoreboard - THU

Burlington (IA) 8, Alton 6 

Quincy 5, Springfield 1

Danville 14, Terre Haute (IN) 11

Cape Catfish (MO) 9, Jackson (TN) 1 - (Cape: 18-2)

O'Fallon (MO) 8, Illinois Valley 7

Normal 11, Lafayette (IN) 0

Champion City (OH) 13, Johnstown (PA) 10

Chillicothe (OH) 5 Marion (IL) 1

Friday's schedule

Illinois Valley @ Alton - 6:35 pm 

Springfield @ Champion City (OH)

Normal @ Terre Haute (IN)

Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)

O'Fallon (MO) @ Quincy

Johnstown (PA) @ Danville

Chillicothe (OH) @ Marion (IL)

Lafayette (IN) @ Clinton (IA)

