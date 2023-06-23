Prospect League baseball
The Burlington (IA) Bees rallied past the Alton River Dragons, 8-6 last (THU) night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Alton held a 6-2 lead in the 8th inning when the Bees scored 4 in the 8th and 2 in the 9th for the come from behind win. The River Dragons have now lost 3 games in a row - falling to 8-and-12 on the year. The Bees improved to 6-and-12 on the season.
>> Scott Montesano has a River Dragons' report:
Prospect League baseball scoreboard - THU
Burlington (IA) 8, Alton 6
Quincy 5, Springfield 1
Danville 14, Terre Haute (IN) 11
Cape Catfish (MO) 9, Jackson (TN) 1 - (Cape: 18-2)
O'Fallon (MO) 8, Illinois Valley 7
Normal 11, Lafayette (IN) 0
Champion City (OH) 13, Johnstown (PA) 10
Chillicothe (OH) 5 Marion (IL) 1
Friday's schedule
Illinois Valley @ Alton - 6:35 pm
Springfield @ Champion City (OH)
Normal @ Terre Haute (IN)
Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)
O'Fallon (MO) @ Quincy
Johnstown (PA) @ Danville
Chillicothe (OH) @ Marion (IL)
Lafayette (IN) @ Clinton (IA)
