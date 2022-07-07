baseball6.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons lost at Cape Girardeau (MO), 12-2 last night in an 8 inning game in Prospect League baseball.  The River Dragons have now lost 3-games in a row overall and have started the second half of the season at 0-and-2.

Overall records: Alton (18-15), Cape Catfish (13-19)

> Scott Montesano has the River Dragons report from Missouri:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

The River Dragons have lost 3 games in a row this week: 

WED (July 6) - Cape Catfish 12, Alton 2

TUE (July 5) - Terre Haute (IN) 5, Alton 2

MON (July4) - Cape Catfish 10, Alton 8

-0-

Up next for Alton baseball:

Tonight (THU), 6:35 - Alton @ Cape Catfish (MO)

FRI, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO) 

SUN, 1:00 - Alton @ Normal (IL)

-0-