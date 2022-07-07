Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons lost at Cape Girardeau (MO), 6-2 last (THU) night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons have now lost 4 games in a row overall and have started the second half of the season at 0-and-3.
Overall records: Alton (18-16), Cape Catfish (14-19)
> Scott Montesano has the River Dragons report from Missouri:
The River Dragons have lost 4 games in a row this week:
THU (July 7) - Cape Catfish 6, Alton 2
WED (July 6) - Cape Catfish 12, Alton 2
TUE (July 5) - Terre Haute (IN) 5, Alton 2
MON (July4) - Cape Catfish 10, Alton 8
Up next for Alton baseball:
Tonight (FRI), 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)
SUN, 1:00 - Alton @ Normal (IL)
MON - DAY OFF -
