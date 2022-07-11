Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons lost at Normal (IL) Sunday, 8-1 in Prospect League baseball. The Normal CornBelters improve to 2-and-5 in the second half of the season while the River Dragons drop to 1-and-5 in the second half. Alton had the day off on Monday but they are back in action the next two nights in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:
> Alton now 1-and-6 in their last 7 games overall.
> River Dragons season record overall: 19-18
Up next for Alton baseball:
TUE, 6:35 - @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)
WED, 6:35 - @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)
THU - OFF DAY
FRI, 6:35 - @ O'Fallon (MO)
SAT, 6:35 - Normal (IL) @ Alton
SUN, 5:35 - Normal (IL) @ Alton
