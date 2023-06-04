The Alton River Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game Saturday night, cut down a potential winning run at the plate in the ninth and scored a run in the bottom half to beat the O’Fallon Hoots 5-4 at Gordon Moore Park.
Making his River Dragons debut, left fielder RJ Larocco threw out a Hoots runner trying to score, then delivered the game-winning single as the River Dragons are now 3-0 to start the season. The River Dragons play in Clinton Iowa today at 2 p.m. and Monday night, then return home Tuesday to take on the Cape Catfish.