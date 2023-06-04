Prospect League logo

Alton River Dragons play in the Prospect League

The Alton River Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game Saturday night, cut down a potential winning run at the plate in the ninth and scored a run in the bottom half to beat the O’Fallon Hoots 5-4 at Gordon Moore Park.

Making his River Dragons debut, left fielder RJ Larocco threw out a Hoots runner trying to score, then delivered the game-winning single as the River Dragons are now 3-0 to start the season. The River Dragons play in Clinton Iowa today at 2 p.m. and Monday night, then return home Tuesday to take on the Cape Catfish.