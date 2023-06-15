Prospect League baseball
* The Alton River Dragons have home games coming up the next two nights at Gordon Moore Park:
FRI, 6:35 pm - Alton vs. Terre Haute (IN) REX Baseball
SAT, 6:35 pm - Alton vs. Jackson (TN) Rockabillys
The Alton River Dragons outscored the Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, 11-8 Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park. The victory came in front of almost 1,000 fans at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Alton improved to 6-and-7 in Prospect League baseball while Jackson slipped to 4-and-9.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Wednesday night's victory:
WED scoreboard
Alton 11, Jackson (TN) 8
Clinton (IA) 5, Danville (IL) 4
Thrillville - Marion (IL) 4, Springfield (IL) 1
Terre Haute (IN) 7, Normal (IL) 6
Lafayette (IN) 5, Chillicothe (OH) 4
O'Fallon (MO) 3, Cape Catfish (MO) 2 - (Cape: 12-1)
-- Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO lost its first game of the year last night (WED). Their 12-0 start was the best start in Prospect League history.
THU games
Marion (IL) 7, Alton 1
Alton (6-8), Marion (8-6)
> Scott Montesano has a River Dragons' report:
Springfield 4, Jackson (TN) 3
Clinton (IA) 9, Danville 3
O'Fallon (MO) 16, Quincy 4
Burlington (IA) 9, Illinois Valley 8
Chillicothe (OH) 16, Normal 10
Johnstown (PA) 6, Champion City (OH) 4
