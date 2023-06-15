prospectleague2.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

* The Alton River Dragons have home games coming up the next two nights at Gordon Moore Park:

FRI, 6:35 pm - Alton vs. Terre Haute (IN) REX Baseball 

SAT, 6:35 pm - Alton vs. Jackson (TN) Rockabillys

-0-

The Alton River Dragons outscored the Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, 11-8 Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park.  The victory came in front of almost 1,000 fans at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton improved to 6-and-7 in Prospect League baseball while Jackson slipped to 4-and-9.

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Wednesday night's victory:

recap1.mp3

-0-

WED scoreboard

Alton 11, Jackson (TN) 8 

Clinton (IA) 5, Danville (IL) 4

Thrillville - Marion (IL) 4, Springfield (IL) 1

Terre Haute (IN) 7, Normal (IL) 6

Lafayette (IN) 5, Chillicothe (OH) 4

O'Fallon (MO) 3, Cape Catfish (MO) 2 - (Cape: 12-1)

-- Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO lost its first game of the year last night (WED).  Their 12-0 start was the best start in Prospect League history. 

-0-

THU games

Marion (IL) 7, Alton 1

Alton (6-8), Marion (8-6)

> Scott Montesano has a River Dragons' report:

bb1.mp3

-0-

Springfield 4, Jackson (TN) 3

Clinton (IA) 9, Danville 3

O'Fallon (MO) 16, Quincy 4

Burlington (IA) 9, Illinois Valley 8

Chillicothe (OH) 16, Normal 10

Johnstown (PA) 6, Champion City (OH) 4

_

-0-

_