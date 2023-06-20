Prospect League baseball
The Quincy Gems outscored the Alton River Dragons, 11- 7 Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Alton dropped to 8-and-10 on the season while the Gems improved to 7-and-12.
The River Dragons now have a home record of 5-and-6 this season at Gordon Moore Park.
Alton will be on the road tonight (WED) in Marion, IL. The River Dragons are back home Thursday and Friday.
Prospect League baseball scores (TUE)
Quincy 11, Alton 7
Illinois Valley (Peru) 11, Normal 1
Cape Catfish (MO) 10, Marion (IL) 0 - (Cape: 16-2)
Danville 13, Springfield 3
Johnstown (PA) swept Champion City (OH) in a DH - 9-4, 9-0
Jackson (TN) 12, Burlington (IA) 5
Clinton (IA) 7, Chillicothe (OH) 3
