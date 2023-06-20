baseball9.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Quincy Gems outscored the Alton River Dragons, 11- 7 Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton dropped to 8-and-10 on the season while the Gems improved to 7-and-12.  

The River Dragons now have a home record of 5-and-6 this season at Gordon Moore Park.

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:

Alton will be on the road tonight (WED) in Marion, IL.  The River Dragons are back home Thursday and Friday.  

Prospect League baseball scores (TUE) 

Quincy 11, Alton 7

Illinois Valley (Peru) 11, Normal 1

Cape Catfish (MO) 10, Marion (IL) 0 - (Cape: 16-2)

Danville 13, Springfield 3

Johnstown (PA) swept Champion City (OH) in a DH - 9-4, 9-0

Jackson (TN) 12, Burlington (IA) 5

Clinton (IA) 7, Chillicothe (OH) 3

