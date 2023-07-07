Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons lost to the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes, 10-6 Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Alton dropped to 1-and-3 in the 2nd half of the season while Springfield improved to 3-and-0 to begin the 2nd half.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from last night's game:
Next up for the River Dragons - a home and home set with the Danville Dans.
FRI - Alton @ Danville, 6:30 pm
SAT - Danville @ Alton, 6:35 pm
SUN - Alton @ Quincy - DH, 5 pm
Next week:
MON - OFF
TUE - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton, 6:35
WED - Jackson (TN) @ Alton, 6:35
THU - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton, 6:35
FRI - Clinton (IA) @ Alton, 6:35
>> River Dragons' 4-game homestand next week - July 11-14
