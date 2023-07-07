riverdragons16.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons lost to the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes, 10-6 Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton dropped to 1-and-3 in the 2nd half of the season while Springfield improved to 3-and-0 to begin the 2nd half. 

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from last night's game:

altonbb1.mp3

Next up for the River Dragons - a home and home set with the Danville Dans. 

FRI - Alton @ Danville, 6:30 pm

SAT - Danville @ Alton, 6:35 pm

SUN - Alton @ Quincy - DH, 5 pm

Next week:

MON - OFF

TUE - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton, 6:35

WED - Jackson (TN) @ Alton, 6:35

THU - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton, 6:35

FRI - Clinton (IA) @ Alton, 6:35

>> River Dragons' 4-game homestand next week - July 11-14

