The Alton River Dragons spotted the Jackson Rockabillies a 4-run lead in the first inning and could never catch up, falling 8-7 last night in Tennessee. The River Dragons are back home to take on the Quincy Gems at 5:30 this afternoon.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois residents will soon pay more for everyday items such as gas and groceries
- Shooting at Alton rental store involved family members
- Woman injured in Alton knife incident
- Legislators warn of progressive income tax
- Cold-case murder prosecution moves to St. Clair County
- First cases of West Nile reported in Illinois
- Fatal hit and run in Granite City
- Gov. Pritzker announces Mt. Vernon manufacturing launch
- Bethalto arrest linked to Missouri carjacking case
- All-State prep baseball squads released