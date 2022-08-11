riverdragons2.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Prospect League's championship series got underway Thursday at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.  Game one in the best-of-3 series went to the Chillicothe Paints from Ohio as they defeated the Alton River Dragons, 5-3.  Game two is set for 6:05 pm tomorrow (SAT) night in Ohio.

Scott Montesano recaps game one of the championship series:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

Best of 3 championship series:

Game 1 - Chillicothe 5, Alton 3

Game 2 - SAT, 6:05 pm - Alton @ Chillicothe (OH)

Game 3 (if needed) - SUN, 5:05 pm - Alton @ Chillicothe

-0-

River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz says it's exciting to have 3 home playoff games this week in front of big crowds at Gordon Moore Park:

martz11.mp3

-0-