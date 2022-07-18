Prospect League baseball
The Normal (IL) CornBelters outscored the Alton River Dragons, 6-5 in 10-innings last (SUN) night in Prospect League baseball at Gordon Moore Park. Alton falls to 4-and-7 in the second half of the season while Normal sits at 5-and-6.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:
The other four games on the schedule were postponed on Sunday including games in Quincy, Danville and Cape Girardeau.
> Next up for Alton baseball >
Tonight (MON), 6:35 pm - Quincy @ Alton
TUE, 6:35 pm - Alton @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)
WED, 6:35 pm - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
THU - DAY OFF
FRI, 6:35 pm - Alton @ Cape Girardeau (MO)
