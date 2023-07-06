riverdragons4.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons lost at home Wednesday night - falling to the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes, 11-5.  Alton falls to 1-and-2 in the 2nd half of the 2023 season while Springfield improves to 2-and-0. 

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the details from Wednesday night's game at Gordon Moore Park:  

The River Dragons host the Lucky Horseshoes again tonight.  Game time (THU) in Alton - 6:35 pm. 

Prospect League baseball tonight (WED):

Springfield 11, Alton 5

O'Fallon (MO) 11, Thrillville (Marion) 6

Burlington (IA) 6, Danville 4

DH #1 - Champion City (OH) 7, Johnstown (PA) 4 

DH #2 - Johnstown 6, Champion City 2

DH #1 - Normal 8, Terre Haute (IN) 5

DH #2 - Terre Haute (IN) 4, Normal 0

Lafayette (IN) 14, Chillicothe (OH) 4

Cape Catfish (MO) 8, Jackson (TN) 7

The Alton River Dragons opened the second half of the 2023 season with two games in Peru (IL) facing the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.  

MON - Illinois Valley 11, Alton 7

TUE - Alton 10, Illinois Valley 6

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Tuesday night's road game against the Pistol Shrimp:

riverdragons1.mp3