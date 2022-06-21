Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons edged the Clinton (IA) LumberKings, 3-2 on Monday night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons improve to 12-and-7 on the season while the LumberKings drop to 10-and-10 on the year.
Scott Montesano has the River Dragons update from Iowa:
* Clinton scored 2 runs in the 8th to tie the game (2-2), Alton answered with a run in the 9th to win the game, 3-2.
-0-
Alton has the day off today (TUE) but home games are coming up this week:
WED, 6:35 - Illinois Valley @ Alton
THU 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
FRI, 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy
SAT, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton
-0-
> Prospect League standings <
Prairie Land Division:
Alton River Dragons - 12-7
O'Fallon (MO) Hoots - 11-8
Springfield (IL) - 9-10
Cape Catfish (MO) - 7-11
-0-
> Other 1st place teams in the Prospect League <
Great River Division - Normal (9-8)
Wabash River Division - Danville, Illinois Valley (both, 12-7)
Ohio River Valley Division - Chillicothe, Ohio (14-5)
-0-