Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons edged the Clinton (IA) LumberKings, 3-2 on Monday night in Prospect League baseball.  The River Dragons improve to 12-and-7 on the season while the LumberKings drop to 10-and-10 on the year.  

Scott Montesano has the River Dragons update from Iowa:

* Clinton scored 2 runs in the 8th to tie the game (2-2), Alton answered with a run in the 9th to win the game, 3-2. 

Alton has the day off today (TUE) but home games are coming up this week:

WED, 6:35 - Illinois Valley @ Alton

THU 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

FRI, 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy

SAT, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton

> Prospect League standings <

Prairie Land Division:

Alton River Dragons  -  12-7

O'Fallon (MO) Hoots  -  11-8

Springfield (IL)  -  9-10

Cape Catfish (MO) - 7-11

> Other 1st place teams in the Prospect League <

Great River Division - Normal (9-8)

Wabash River Division - Danville, Illinois Valley (both, 12-7)

Ohio River Valley Division - Chillicothe, Ohio (14-5)

