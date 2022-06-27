baseball16.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons edged the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots, 8-7 in 10-innings Sunday in Prospect League baseball.  Alton scored 8 runs on just 5 hits.  The River Dragons jump to 14-and-10 while the Hoots fall to 14-and-11. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report from Missouri:

Alton will play home games the next two nights. 

Tonight (MON), 6:35 - Burlington (IA) @ Alton

TUE, 6:35 - Normal (IL) @ Alton

Other Prospect League baseball - SUN -

Burlington 6, Clinton (IA) 3 - Burlington Bees (10-14) have won 4 straight

Normal 10, Springfield 3

Danville 2, Illinois Valley 1

Quincy 5, Cape Catfish (MO) 1 - game 1/DH

Cape Catfish 8, Quincy 1 - game 2/DH

