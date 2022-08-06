The Alton River Dragons lost their final regular-season road game Friday night 9-3 in Springfield, Illinois.
Alton trailed 8-0 after two innings. Kalen Reardon pitched five-plus innings of scoreless relief. Erik Broekemeier had a home run.
The River Dragons play their last regular season home game Saturday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field, against that same Springfield team. It’s a 6:35 start. There will be fireworks after the game.
Alton hosts the Prairie Land Division Championship game Sunday night at 6:35.