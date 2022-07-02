Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons opened a four-game home stand Friday night at Gordon Moore Park.
There was a chance to clinch a first-half division championship, but the O’Fallon Hoots prevented that. O’Fallon scored in the top of the 8th to break a tie, then held on to win 10-9.
The same scenario is in place Saturday night. If the River Dragons win, they can clinch a first-half division title and playoff berth.
Alton is 16-12 on the season and 14-8 within the division.
SAT, 6:35 - Alton vs. O'Fallon (15-14)
SUN, 5:35 - Cape Girardeau (MO) @ Alton
MON, 6:35 - Cape Girardeau (MO) @ Alton
The Prospect League's first half schedule will wrap up on Monday (July 4), and the first-place teams in each of the 4 divisions will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 playoffs. Going into the weekend, the first place teams were: Alton, Danville, Quincy, and Chillicothe (Ohio).