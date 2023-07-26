Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons doubled up the Lucky Horseshoes, 4-2 last night (TUE) in Springfield. The River Dragons have won two games in a row and have a record of 8-and-14 in the 2nd half of the season. Springfield leads the Wabash River Division with a mark of 11-and-6.
In Alton's Prairie Land Division - the Thrillville Thrillbillies from Marion lead the way at 13-and-6, with Cape Catfish (MO) at 12-and-9.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from the Alton-Springfield game Tuesday night:
River Dragons schedule to finish out July: (July 26-31)
Tonight (WED) - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 6:35 pm
THU - Alton @ Burlington (IA) - 6:30 pm
FRI - Alton @ Burlington (IA) - 6:30 pm
SAT - Danville @ Alton - 6:35 pm
SUN - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 5:35 pm
MON - Alton @ Quincy - 6:35 pm
