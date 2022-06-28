Prospect League Logo.png

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons doubled up the Burlington Bees from Iowa, 8-4 last night at Gordon Moore Park.  Alton improved to 15-and-10 with the win while the Bees dropped to 10-and-15.  

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

Game notes:

WP - Justin Needles (1-1)

HR - Eddie King - 2-4, HR (5), 3-RBI's, 2-Runs

RBI each: Blake Stenger, Noah Bush, Gage Mestas

-0-

River Dragons general manager Dallas Martz - on first half playoff race:

dallasm1.mp3

-0-

Next up for Alton baseball:

Tonight (TUE) - Normal (IL) @ Alton

WED - Alton @ Terre Haute (IN) 

THU - DAY OFF -

-0-