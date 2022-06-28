Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons doubled up the Burlington Bees from Iowa, 8-4 last night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton improved to 15-and-10 with the win while the Bees dropped to 10-and-15.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:
Game notes:
WP - Justin Needles (1-1)
HR - Eddie King - 2-4, HR (5), 3-RBI's, 2-Runs
RBI each: Blake Stenger, Noah Bush, Gage Mestas
River Dragons general manager Dallas Martz - on first half playoff race:
Next up for Alton baseball:
Tonight (TUE) - Normal (IL) @ Alton
WED - Alton @ Terre Haute (IN)
THU - DAY OFF -
