Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons outscored the Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, 7-6 last night at Gordon Moore Park. The River Dragons are 2-0 on their 4-game homestand this week. Alton now stands at 5-and-5 in the 2nd half of the season.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a Wednesday night report from the ballpark:
Alton schedule --
THU - vs. Cape Catfish (MO), 6:35
FRI - vs. Clinton (IA), 6:35
SAT - @ O'Fallon (MO), 6:35
SUN - vs. O'Fallon (MO), 5:35
MON - vs. Cape Catfish (MO), 6:35
Prospect League notes:
* Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, IL) have won 7 straight games - they are 8-and-1 in the 2nd half of the season.
* Springfield (6-1) lost to Normal last night, 20-12
* Other THU scores included:
Thrillville 15, O'Fallon (MO) 4
Cape Catfish 6, Terre Haute (IN) 0
Champion City (OH) 20, Burlington (IA) 1
Lafayette (IN) 12, Danville 2
Normal 20, Springfield 12
