riverdragons10.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons outscored the Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, 7-6 last night at Gordon Moore Park.  The River Dragons are 2-0 on their 4-game homestand this week.  Alton now stands at 5-and-5 in the 2nd half of the season. 

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a Wednesday night report from the ballpark:

recap1.mp3

-0-

Alton schedule --

THU - vs. Cape Catfish (MO), 6:35

FRI - vs. Clinton (IA), 6:35

SAT - @ O'Fallon (MO), 6:35

SUN - vs. O'Fallon (MO), 5:35

MON - vs. Cape Catfish (MO), 6:35

-0-

Prospect League notes:

* Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, IL) have won 7 straight games - they are 8-and-1 in the 2nd half of the season. 

* Springfield (6-1) lost to Normal last night, 20-12

* Other THU scores included:

Thrillville 15, O'Fallon (MO) 4

Cape Catfish 6, Terre Haute (IN) 0

Champion City (OH) 20, Burlington (IA) 1

Lafayette (IN) 12, Danville 2

Normal 20, Springfield 12

-0-