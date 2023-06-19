Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons picked up a win in Missouri Sunday night. Alton doubled up the O'Fallon Hoots, 6-3. The River Dragons improved to 8-and-9 with the win while the Hoots fell to 8-and-8.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the story:
Alton baseball has the day off today (MON). They host the Quincy Gems tomorrow night. Game time Tuesday: 6:35 pm.
Other Prospect League baseball - SUN -
Quincy 4, Cape Catfish (MO) 3
Springfield 4, Normal 1
Lafayette (IN) 8, Terre Haute (IN) 7
Clinton (IA) 13, Johnstown (PA) 3
Danville swept Illinois Valley (DH) - 4-1, 9-4
