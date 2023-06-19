baseball24.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons picked up a win in Missouri Sunday night.  Alton doubled up the O'Fallon Hoots, 6-3.  The River Dragons improved to 8-and-9 with the win while the Hoots fell to 8-and-8. 

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the story:

dragonsbb2.mp3

Alton baseball has the day off today (MON).  They host the Quincy Gems tomorrow night.  Game time Tuesday: 6:35 pm. 

-0-

Other Prospect League baseball - SUN -

Quincy 4, Cape Catfish (MO) 3

Springfield 4, Normal 1

Lafayette (IN) 8, Terre Haute (IN) 7

Clinton (IA) 13, Johnstown (PA) 3

Danville swept Illinois Valley (DH) - 4-1, 9-4

-0-