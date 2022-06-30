riverdragons4.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons rally fell short Wednesday night in Terre Haute, Indiana.  REX Baseball jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then held on for the 10-9 win in Prospect League baseball.  The River Dragons rally included a 7-run 7th inning.  Alton dropped to 16-and-11 while Terre Haute improved to 17-and-9. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report from Indiana:

> Alton game notes:

Eddie King - 2-4, 2-RBI, 3B, HR (6)

3 hits apiece: Robby Taul, Marcus Heusohn

Taul - 3-RBI

> REX Baseball:  HR's -- Parks Bouck, Jordan Schaffer

Bouck - 4-RBI, Will Egger - 3-RBI

Next up for Alton River Dragons:

Today (THU) - DAY OFF

FRI, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton 

SAT, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

* Alton leads the Prairie Land Division by 2 games over the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots in the playoff race.  The first half of the season ends Monday, July 4th.  The 4 division winners in the first half of the season receive an automatic bid to the playoffs in August.  