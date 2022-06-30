Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons rally fell short Wednesday night in Terre Haute, Indiana. REX Baseball jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then held on for the 10-9 win in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons rally included a 7-run 7th inning. Alton dropped to 16-and-11 while Terre Haute improved to 17-and-9.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report from Indiana:
> Alton game notes:
Eddie King - 2-4, 2-RBI, 3B, HR (6)
3 hits apiece: Robby Taul, Marcus Heusohn
Taul - 3-RBI
> REX Baseball: HR's -- Parks Bouck, Jordan Schaffer
Bouck - 4-RBI, Will Egger - 3-RBI
Next up for Alton River Dragons:
Today (THU) - DAY OFF
FRI, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
SAT, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
* Alton leads the Prairie Land Division by 2 games over the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots in the playoff race. The first half of the season ends Monday, July 4th. The 4 division winners in the first half of the season receive an automatic bid to the playoffs in August.