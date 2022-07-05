riverdragons3.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO), 10-8 on Monday night at Gordon Moore Park.  Alton drops to 18-and-13 while the Catfish improve to 12-and-19 in Prospect League baseball.  The River Dragons did clinch the first half championship in the Prairie Land Division over the weekend.  

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

** First half division winners - clinching a playoff spot **

Prairie Land Division - Alton River Dragons (18-13)

Great River Division - Quincy Gems (19-13)

Wabash River Division - Danville Dans (21-9)

Ohio River Valley Division - Chillicothe (OH) Paints (21-10) 

-0-