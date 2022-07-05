Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO), 10-8 on Monday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton drops to 18-and-13 while the Catfish improve to 12-and-19 in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons did clinch the first half championship in the Prairie Land Division over the weekend.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:
** First half division winners - clinching a playoff spot **
Prairie Land Division - Alton River Dragons (18-13)
Great River Division - Quincy Gems (19-13)
Wabash River Division - Danville Dans (21-9)
Ohio River Valley Division - Chillicothe (OH) Paints (21-10)
