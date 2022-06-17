Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons got by Cape Catfish (MO), 9-8 in 11-innings last night at Gordon Moore Park. The walk-off win gives Alton a 10-and-5 record while the Catfish from Cape Girardeau drop to 7-and-8. The game-winning hit belonged to Marcus Heusohn, who finished the game 3-for-6 with 2 RBI's.
Scott Montesano has more on the walk-off win Thursday night:
* Alton home runs (THU): Eddie King, Troy Johnson
-0-
The River Dragons will now play a home and home series with the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes the next two nights.
Tonight (FRI) - Springfield @ Alton - 6:35 pm
SAT - Alton @ Springfield - 6:30 pm
SUN - Alton @ Clinton (IA) - 2 pm
MON - Alton @ Clinton (IA) - 6:30 pm
-0-