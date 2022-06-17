baseball2.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons got by Cape Catfish (MO), 9-8 in 11-innings last night at Gordon Moore Park.  The walk-off win gives Alton a 10-and-5 record while the Catfish from Cape Girardeau drop to 7-and-8.  The game-winning hit belonged to Marcus Heusohn, who finished the game 3-for-6 with 2 RBI's. 

Scott Montesano has more on the walk-off win Thursday night:

* Alton home runs (THU): Eddie King, Troy Johnson

The River Dragons will now play a home and home series with the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes the next two nights. 

Tonight (FRI) - Springfield @ Alton - 6:35 pm

SAT - Alton @ Springfield - 6:30 pm

SUN - Alton @ Clinton (IA) - 2 pm

MON - Alton @ Clinton (IA) - 6:30 pm

