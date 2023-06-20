Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons had the day off on Monday. They are back home tonight facing the Quincy Gems. Alton comes into the game tonight with a mark of 8-and-9 while the Gems sit at 6-and-12.
The River Dragons have a home record of 5-and-5 at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Game time tonight at Gordon Moore Park - 6:35 pm.
Alton will be back on road tomorrow (WED) night in Marion, IL. It's another home game on Thursday night against the Burlington (IA) Bees.
Prospect League baseball tonight (TUE)
Quincy @ Alton - 6:35 pm
Normal @ Illinois Valley (Peru)
Cape Catfish (MO) @ Marion (IL)
Springfield @ Danville
Johnstown (PA) @ Champion City (OH) - DH
Burlington (IA) @ Jackson (TN)
Clinton (IA) @ Chillicothe (OH)
