Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons had the day off on Monday.  They are back home tonight facing the Quincy Gems.  Alton comes into the game tonight with a mark of 8-and-9 while the Gems sit at 6-and-12. 

The River Dragons have a home record of 5-and-5 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Game time tonight at Gordon Moore Park - 6:35 pm.

Alton will be back on road tomorrow (WED) night in Marion, IL.  It's another home game on Thursday night against the Burlington (IA) Bees. 

Prospect League baseball tonight (TUE) 

Quincy @ Alton - 6:35 pm 

Normal @ Illinois Valley (Peru)

Cape Catfish (MO) @ Marion (IL)

Springfield @ Danville

Johnstown (PA) @ Champion City (OH) - DH 

Burlington (IA) @ Jackson (TN)

Clinton (IA) @ Chillicothe (OH)

