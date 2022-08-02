Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons picked up a win on the road last (MON) night in Prospect League baseball. Alton defeated Illinois Valley, 9-2 in Peru, IL.
Adam Stilts improved to 5-and-4 with the win. The righthander worked 6 innings and allowed 2 runs on 8 hits. He struck out 7 in the game. Colton Huntt finished up with 3 shutout innings for his 1st save of the year.
Eddie King led the offense, smacking his 14th home run while driving in 4 runs on the night.
Scott Montesano has more:
-0-
Up next for River Dragons baseball:
Tonight (TUE), 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton
WED, 6:30 - Alton @ Clinton (IA)
THU, 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
FRI, 6:30 - Alton @ Springfield (IL)
SAT, 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
>> END of Regular season
-0-