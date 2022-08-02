riverdragons3.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons picked up a win on the road last (MON) night in Prospect League baseball.  Alton defeated Illinois Valley, 9-2 in Peru, IL.

Adam Stilts improved to 5-and-4 with the win.  The righthander worked 6 innings and allowed 2 runs on 8 hits.  He struck out 7 in the game.  Colton Huntt finished up with 3 shutout innings for his 1st save of the year. 

Eddie King led the offense, smacking his 14th home run while driving in 4 runs on the night.  

Up next for  River Dragons baseball:

Tonight (TUE), 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton

WED, 6:30 - Alton @ Clinton (IA)

THU, 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)

FRI, 6:30 - Alton @ Springfield (IL)

SAT, 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton

>> END of Regular season

