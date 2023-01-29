Rich Lovellette Invitational – Litchfield High School
Team scores
1 Auburn, IL 192.5
2 Lena Winslow, IL 180.0
3 Oakwood, IL 168.0
4 Vandalia, IL 151.0
5 Roxana, IL 145.0
6 Murphysboro, IL 141.5
7 Richards HS, IL 106.0
8 Peotone, IL 96.0
9 Benton, IL 89.0
10 Litchfield, IL 87.5
11 Harrisburg, IL 77.5
12 West Frankfort, IL 77.0
13 Rochester, IL 72.0
14 Cumberland, IL 61.5
15 Prairie Central, IL 44.0
16 Carlinville, IL 42.0
17 Sacred Heart Griffin, IL 41.0
18 Hillsboro, IL 5.0
Local Individual Results
106 Pounds
2nd Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield
113 Pounds
1st Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield
120 Pounds
3rd Place - Lleyton Cobine of Roxana
8th Place - Matthew Boyd of Litchfield
126 Pounds
1st Place - Brandon Green Jr of Roxana
7th Place - Ronald LaPlante of Carlinville
138 Pounds
5th Place - Lyndon thies of Roxana
152 Pounds
3rd Place - Braden Johnson of Roxana
6th Place - Ashtin Carver of Litchfield
160 Pounds
2nd Place - Jake Schwartz of Carlinville
8th Place - Paxton Osmoe of Roxana
170 Pounds
6th Place - Robert watt of Roxana
195 Pounds
6th Place - Tristan Staggs of Litchfield
220 Pounds
1st Place - James Herring of Roxana
6th Place - Gabe Henson of Carlinville
8th Place - Devin Hansel of Litchfield
285 Pounds
2nd Place - Chase Allen of Roxana
6th Place - Blake Pruitt of Carlinville
Results from MVC Duals at Civic Memorial High School
- 1st Place - Triad High School
- 2nd Place - Civic Memorial
- 3rd Place - Waterloo High School
- 4th Place - Jerseyville High School
- 5th Place - Highland High School
- 6th Place - Mascoutah High School