YOUTH WRESTLING

Rich Lovellette Invitational – Litchfield High School

Team scores

1        Auburn, IL                       192.5

2        Lena Winslow, IL            180.0

3        Oakwood, IL                    168.0

4        Vandalia, IL                     151.0

5        Roxana, IL                      145.0

6        Murphysboro, IL              141.5

7        Richards HS, IL              106.0

8        Peotone, IL                     96.0

9        Benton, IL                        89.0

10      Litchfield, IL                   87.5

11      Harrisburg, IL                  77.5

12      West Frankfort, IL           77.0

13      Rochester, IL                  72.0

14      Cumberland, IL               61.5

15      Prairie Central, IL           44.0

16      Carlinville, IL                 42.0

17      Sacred Heart Griffin, IL  41.0

18      Hillsboro, IL                     5.0

 Local Individual Results

106 Pounds

2nd Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield

113 Pounds

1st Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield

120 Pounds

3rd Place - Lleyton Cobine of Roxana

8th Place - Matthew Boyd of Litchfield

126 Pounds

1st Place - Brandon Green Jr of Roxana

7th Place - Ronald LaPlante of Carlinville

138 Pounds

5th Place - Lyndon thies of Roxana

152 Pounds

3rd Place - Braden Johnson of Roxana

6th Place - Ashtin Carver of Litchfield

160 Pounds

2nd Place - Jake Schwartz of Carlinville

8th Place - Paxton Osmoe of Roxana

170 Pounds

6th Place - Robert watt of Roxana

195 Pounds

6th Place - Tristan Staggs of Litchfield

220 Pounds

1st Place - James Herring of Roxana

6th Place - Gabe Henson of Carlinville

8th Place - Devin Hansel of Litchfield

285 Pounds

2nd Place - Chase Allen of Roxana

6th Place - Blake Pruitt of Carlinville


Results from MVC Duals at Civic Memorial High School

  • 1st Place - Triad High School
  • 2nd Place - Civic Memorial
  • 3rd Place - Waterloo High School
  • 4th Place - Jerseyville High School
  • 5th Place - Highland High School
  • 6th Place - Mascoutah High School