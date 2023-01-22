Prep Boys Basketball
Okawville tourney
7th place game - Roxana 40, Carlyle 46
Consolation championship (5th) - Okawville 36, Highland 48
3rd place game - Marquette 50, Gibault 60
Title game -- Wesclin 48, Columbia 59
Litchfield tourney
7th place game - Marquette-JV 41, vs. Hillsboro 69
5th place game - Mattoon 38, Nokomis 56
3rd place game - Greenville 81, Taylorville 69
Title game - CM 40, Triad 58
Belleville East tourney
3rd place game - Alton 49, Lift for Life (MO) 55
Title game - Belleville East 57, Belleville West 52
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland Girls Tournament
Alton 54, Okawville 38 - Title game
O'Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 34 - 3rd place game
Civic Memorial 39, Teutopolis 56 - 5th place game
Collinsville 27, Nashville 47 (7th place/Consolation championship)
Carrollton Tournament Opening Round
Greenville 50, Fathery McGivney 59
Alton Marquette 47, Jerseyville 45
Raymond Lincolnwood 29, Carr 66
MEL 22, West Central 57
Beardstown 29, Hardin Calhoun 63