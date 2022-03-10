Numerous sources are reporting an end to the Major League Baseball lockout. MLB and the MLB Players Association have reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a new collective-bargaining agreement, ending the league's 99-day lockout of the players, the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history.
The agreement will apparently salvage a 162-game season, with spring training to begin Sunday. Both sides were apparently able to come together on a Competitive Balance Tax. Some players will also be getting raises. The National League will also be adopting the designated hitter. And a draft lottery will be implemented with the intent of discouraging teams from intentionally being bad in order to get a more favorable position in the following year’s draft.