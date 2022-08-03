Boys prep basketball
Boys basketball coach Stote Reeder has resigned his position with the Jerseyville Panthers to become the new head coach in Nashville, IL. Reeder has been with the Panthers for the past 17 years - since 2005. He will now be guiding the Nashville Hornets who are the defending Class 2A state champions in boys hoops.
The Panthers had a record of 14-and-17 this past winter season. The Nashville Hornets went 30-and-4 while winning the 2022 state title.
> Stote Reeder talks about moving on to Nashville, the emotional decision to leave Jersey, and some of the great times with the Panthers down through the years:
Stote Reeder began his coaching career in Flanagan (IL) starting in 2000. He moved to Jerseyville in 2005. He will start his tenure in Nashville in the 2022 season.
* Jersey Panthers >>
- won 19 games in the 2019-20 season - (19-13)
- won Class 3A regional titles in 2008 & 2010
* The Flanagan Falcons went 26-and-6 under Reeder back in the 2002-03 season while winning a regional championship.
