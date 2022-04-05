Girls prep soccer
Emily Baker scored four times and Tori Schrimpf added three assists as Alton shutout Marquette, 7-0 in girls prep soccer last (MON) night at Public School Stadium. Lyndsey Miller added two goals and Lily Freer had two assists for the Lady Redbirds.
Miller got the scoring started with a goal just a minute and a half into the game. Baker had a hat trick in the first half as the Lady Redbirds built A 5-0 at halftime. Baker added her fourth goal of the night in the second half and Josie Paniagua scored with seven seconds left to cap off the scoring.
The Redbirds improved to 7-and-1 with the win. The Lady Explorers dropped to 4-2-2 with the loss.
> Both teams are back in action today (TUE)
Alton @ Collinsville
Roxana @ Marquette
Other girls soccer Monday:
Civic Memorial 3, Waterloo Gibault 2
Southwestern 6, Gillespie 0
Father McGivney 8, EAWR 0
Carlinville 5, Springfield Lutheran 1
Highland 2, Litchfield 0
Staunton 8, Metro East 3
Waterloo 4, Freeburg 1
