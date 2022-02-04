The Alton High boys basketball team got into an early hole at Granite City, Friday night, and could not dig out of it.
The Redbirds fell to the Warriors, 80-51.
Junior guard Byron Stampley Jr. led the way for Alton with 21 points. Freshman guard Hassani Elliott had 10 points, and senior forward Ihzel Brown chipped-in 10.
Granite City’s Mark-Kell Longstreet was the game’s high-scorer with 27 points. The Warriors improved to 14-11 on the season.
Big Z Sports caught up with AHS head basketball coach Eric McCrary after the game.
Alton (4-18) plays Saturday against MICDS and Tuesday versus Belleville East.