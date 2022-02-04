Alton 4.JPG

The Alton High boys basketball team got into an early hole at Granite City, Friday night, and could not dig out of it.

The Redbirds fell to the Warriors, 80-51.

Junior guard Byron Stampley Jr. led the way for Alton with 21 points. Freshman guard Hassani Elliott had 10 points, and senior forward Ihzel Brown chipped-in 10.

Granite City’s Mark-Kell Longstreet was the game’s high-scorer with 27 points. The Warriors improved to 14-11 on the season.

Big Z Sports caught up with AHS head basketball coach Eric McCrary after the game.

mccrary.mp3

Alton (4-18) plays Saturday against MICDS and Tuesday versus Belleville East.  