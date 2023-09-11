oilersvb1.jpg

Lady Oilers volleyball squad won the EAWR tournament title

Weekend prep volleyball

-0-

EAWR Oilers volleyball tournament

The EAWR Lady Oilers won their own volleyball tourney on Saturday.  The Oilers defeated Cahokia, Greenfield and Wesclin to take the title.  Wesclin finished in 2nd place.  Greenfield shot past Jerseyville in the 3rd place match. 

Oilers making the all-tourney team - Jayde Kassler, Violet Stover

-0-

Montgomery Co. Invitational volleyball tournament

Lincolnwood edged Hillsboro, 2-sets-to-1 in the championship match.  Nokomis finished in 3rd place. 

CM Eagle making the all-tourney team - Courtney Picklesimer

-0-

29th Alton Invitational volleyball tournament

The Collinsville Lady Kahoks won the title going 5-and-0 at the Alton tourney.  The host Lady Redbirds finished at 3-and-2.  Notre Dame of St. Louis & MICDs also went 3-and-2 in the round robin tournament.   

Redbirds making the all-tourney team - Karen Lewis, Grace Carter

Tournament MVP - Aubrey Johnson, Collinsville

-0-