Weekend prep volleyball
-0-
EAWR Oilers volleyball tournament
The EAWR Lady Oilers won their own volleyball tourney on Saturday. The Oilers defeated Cahokia, Greenfield and Wesclin to take the title. Wesclin finished in 2nd place. Greenfield shot past Jerseyville in the 3rd place match.
Oilers making the all-tourney team - Jayde Kassler, Violet Stover
-0-
Montgomery Co. Invitational volleyball tournament
Lincolnwood edged Hillsboro, 2-sets-to-1 in the championship match. Nokomis finished in 3rd place.
CM Eagle making the all-tourney team - Courtney Picklesimer
-0-
29th Alton Invitational volleyball tournament
The Collinsville Lady Kahoks won the title going 5-and-0 at the Alton tourney. The host Lady Redbirds finished at 3-and-2. Notre Dame of St. Louis & MICDs also went 3-and-2 in the round robin tournament.
Redbirds making the all-tourney team - Karen Lewis, Grace Carter
Tournament MVP - Aubrey Johnson, Collinsville
-0-