Prep volleyball - Tuesday night

> Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0

Alton Redbirds (2-2) - Taylor Freer - 3 points, 9 assists

Renee Raglin - 4 kills

Taryn Wallace - 3 kills

Grace Carter - 2 kills, 5 assists

Alton Redbirds volleyball head coach Dan Carter:

Photo #1: Taylor Freer (#3)

Photo #2 - Renee Raglin (#11)

Photo #3 - Belleville East Lancers volleyball team after their win @ Alton (8/31/21)

Photo #4 - Alton volleyball head coach Dan Carter and Lady Redbirds during a timeout, B.East @ Alton volleyball (8/31/21)

