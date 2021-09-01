Prep volleyball - Tuesday night
> Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0
Alton Redbirds (2-2) - Taylor Freer - 3 points, 9 assists
Renee Raglin - 4 kills
Taryn Wallace - 3 kills
Grace Carter - 2 kills, 5 assists
Alton Redbirds volleyball head coach Dan Carter:
Photo #1: Taylor Freer (#3)
Photo #2 - Renee Raglin (#11)
Photo #3 - Belleville East Lancers volleyball team after their win @ Alton (8/31/21)
Photo #4 - Alton volleyball head coach Dan Carter and Lady Redbirds during a timeout, B.East @ Alton volleyball (8/31/21)
-0-