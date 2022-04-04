Girls prep soccer
We have a River City soccer showdown on the Big-Z tonight (MON) as the Alton Redbirds go up against the Marquette Explorers. Game time - approximately 6:30 pm at Public School Stadium in Alton. The J-V game will kick off at 5 pm.
The Redbirds come into the game with a record of 6-and-1. The Lady Explorers stand at 4-1-2 on the year.
107.1 FM
1570 AM
Streaming -- advantagenews.com
Other Monday girls soccer includes:
Civic Memorial @ Waterloo Gibault
Gillespie @ Southwestern
EAWR @ Father McGivney
Litchfield @ Highland
Freeburg @ Waterloo
Metro East @ Staunton
Springfield Lutheran @ Carlinville
