soccer3.jpg

Girls prep soccer

-0-

We have a River City soccer showdown on the Big-Z tonight (MON) as the Alton Redbirds go up against the Marquette Explorers.  Game time - approximately 6:30 pm at Public School Stadium in Alton.  The J-V game will kick off at 5 pm.

The Redbirds come into the game with a record of 6-and-1.  The Lady Explorers stand at 4-1-2 on the year.  

Alton girls soccer head coach Gwen Sabo:

sabo1.mp3

The game can be heard tonight on the Big-Z:

107.1 FM

1570 AM

Streaming -- advantagenews.com

-0-

Other Monday girls soccer includes:

Civic Memorial @ Waterloo Gibault

Gillespie @ Southwestern

EAWR @ Father McGivney

Litchfield @ Highland

Freeburg @ Waterloo

Metro East @ Staunton

Springfield Lutheran @ Carlinville

-0-