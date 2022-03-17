Prep baseball

The Alton Redbirds edged the Marquette Explorers, 5-4 on the new turf at Field #5 at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday night.  Alton scored the game-winning run in the 6th inning on a 2-out throwing error.  The game was scoreless until the Explorers broke through with a 2-run 4th.  Alton High answered with a 4-run 5th.  The game was tied (4-4) in the 6th inning when the Redbirds took advantage of the Explorers miscue and took the lead for good.  

The game was also a fundraiser for the Jack Warren scholarship fund.  Warren was a member of the Marquette Class of 2019 and died late last year. 

Marquette athletic director Brian Hoener:

Other Wednesday baseball:

North Mac 10, Southwestern 2

EAWR 16, North Greene 1

Jerseyville 7, Gillespie 6

Granite City 6, Gibault 1

Greenfield 8, Pittsfield 3

Collinsville 5, Quincy 0

Quincy 10, B.West 9

Lebanon 4, Litchfield 1

Wesclin 7, Greenville 1

