Prep baseball
The Alton Redbirds edged the Marquette Explorers, 5-4 on the new turf at Field #5 at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday night. Alton scored the game-winning run in the 6th inning on a 2-out throwing error. The game was scoreless until the Explorers broke through with a 2-run 4th. Alton High answered with a 4-run 5th. The game was tied (4-4) in the 6th inning when the Redbirds took advantage of the Explorers miscue and took the lead for good.
The game was also a fundraiser for the Jack Warren scholarship fund. Warren was a member of the Marquette Class of 2019 and died late last year.
Marquette athletic director Brian Hoener:
Other Wednesday baseball:
North Mac 10, Southwestern 2
EAWR 16, North Greene 1
Jerseyville 7, Gillespie 6
Granite City 6, Gibault 1
Greenfield 8, Pittsfield 3
Collinsville 5, Quincy 0
Quincy 10, B.West 9
Lebanon 4, Litchfield 1
Wesclin 7, Greenville 1
