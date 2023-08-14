prospectleague.jpg

Prospect League baseball 

Best of 3 championships series >

Game 1

THU - Quincy Gems 18, Chillicothe (OH), 12

Quincy lead series, 1-0

Game 2

SAT - Chillicothe 12, Quincy 0

Series tied, 1-1

Game 3

SUN - Chillicothe 12, Quincy 8

Chillicothe (OH) wins series, 2-1

** Previous Prospect League baseball champions ** 

2022 - Chillicothe def. Alton, 2 games to 1

2021 - Cape Catfish (MO) def. Lafayette (IN), 2 games to 1

2020 - COVID

2019 - Chillicothe def. Cape Catfish, 2 games to 1

Chillicothe leads the Prospect League with 4 championships:

2010, 2019, 2022, 2023

(3 titles each for Quincy Gems & West Virginia Miners)

