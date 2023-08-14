Prospect League baseball
-0-
Best of 3 championships series >
Game 1
THU - Quincy Gems 18, Chillicothe (OH), 12
Quincy lead series, 1-0
_
Game 2
SAT - Chillicothe 12, Quincy 0
Series tied, 1-1
_
Game 3
SUN - Chillicothe 12, Quincy 8
Chillicothe (OH) wins series, 2-1
-0-
** Previous Prospect League baseball champions **
2022 - Chillicothe def. Alton, 2 games to 1
2021 - Cape Catfish (MO) def. Lafayette (IN), 2 games to 1
2020 - COVID
2019 - Chillicothe def. Cape Catfish, 2 games to 1
-0-
Chillicothe leads the Prospect League with 4 championships:
2010, 2019, 2022, 2023
(3 titles each for Quincy Gems & West Virginia Miners)
-0-