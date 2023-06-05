riverdragons6.jpg

Prospect League baseball schedule

MON

Alton River Dragons @ Clinton (IA) LumberKings - 6:30 pm

Johnstown (PA) @ Rex Baseball (IN) - DH

Chillicothe (OH) @ Champion City (OH)

Illinois Valley @ Springfield (IL)

Lafayette (IN) @ Normal (IL)

O'Fallon (MO) @ Cape Catfish (MO)

Marion (IL) @ Jackson (TN)

TUE

Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton River Dragons - 6:35 pm

Marion (IL) @ Jackson (TN)

Quincy (IL) @ Burlington (IA)

Rex Baseball (IN) @ Champion City (OH)

Johnstown (PA) @ Chillicothe (OH)

Lafayette (IN) @ Danville (IL)

Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley

** Alton has 2 home games this week - TUE (vs. Cape Catfish) and WED (Clinton, IA). 

