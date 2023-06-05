Prospect League baseball schedule
MON
Alton River Dragons @ Clinton (IA) LumberKings - 6:30 pm
Johnstown (PA) @ Rex Baseball (IN) - DH
Chillicothe (OH) @ Champion City (OH)
Illinois Valley @ Springfield (IL)
Lafayette (IN) @ Normal (IL)
O'Fallon (MO) @ Cape Catfish (MO)
Marion (IL) @ Jackson (TN)
TUE
Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton River Dragons - 6:35 pm
Marion (IL) @ Jackson (TN)
Quincy (IL) @ Burlington (IA)
Rex Baseball (IN) @ Champion City (OH)
Johnstown (PA) @ Chillicothe (OH)
Lafayette (IN) @ Danville (IL)
Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley
** Alton has 2 home games this week - TUE (vs. Cape Catfish) and WED (Clinton, IA).
