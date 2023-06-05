riverdragons6.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

MON

Alton River Dragons 6, Clinton (IA) LumberKings 2

Alton (4-1), Clinton (3-3)

>> River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:

riverdragons1.mp3

-0-

Johnstown (PA) 9, Rex Baseball (IN) 5 - game 1/ DH

Rex Baseball 3, Johnstown 2 - game 2/DH

Chillicothe (OH) 20, Champion City (OH) 11

Springfield (IL) 14, Illinois Valley 3

Lafayette (IN) 6, Normal (IL) 4

Cape Catfish (MO) 14, O'Fallon (MO) 0

Marion (IL) 8, Jackson (TN) 5

_

-0-

TUE

Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton River Dragons - 6:35 pm

Marion (IL) @ Jackson (TN)

Quincy (IL) @ Burlington (IA)

Rex Baseball (IN) @ Champion City (OH)

Johnstown (PA) @ Chillicothe (OH)

Lafayette (IN) @ Danville (IL)

Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley

_

** Alton has 2 home games this week - TUE (vs. Cape Catfish) and WED (Clinton, IA). 

_