Prospect League baseball
MON
Alton River Dragons 6, Clinton (IA) LumberKings 2
Alton (4-1), Clinton (3-3)
>> River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:
Johnstown (PA) 9, Rex Baseball (IN) 5 - game 1/ DH
Rex Baseball 3, Johnstown 2 - game 2/DH
Chillicothe (OH) 20, Champion City (OH) 11
Springfield (IL) 14, Illinois Valley 3
Lafayette (IN) 6, Normal (IL) 4
Cape Catfish (MO) 14, O'Fallon (MO) 0
Marion (IL) 8, Jackson (TN) 5
TUE
Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton River Dragons - 6:35 pm
Marion (IL) @ Jackson (TN)
Quincy (IL) @ Burlington (IA)
Rex Baseball (IN) @ Champion City (OH)
Johnstown (PA) @ Chillicothe (OH)
Lafayette (IN) @ Danville (IL)
Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley
** Alton has 2 home games this week - TUE (vs. Cape Catfish) and WED (Clinton, IA).
