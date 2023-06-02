Prospect League baseball
-0-
Thursday night scoreboard
Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon (MO) Hoots 5
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:
_
Springfield 4, Quincy 3
Danville 6, Johnstown (PA) 5
Normal 11, Clinton (IA) 10 -- 10 inn.
Burlington (IA) 7, Illinois Valley 6
Thrillville (Marion, IL) 8, Jackson (TN) 7
Chillicothe (OH) 5, Champion City (OH) 2
Lafayette (IN) 9, Rex Baseball (IN) 8
_
-0-
Friday night games
Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, IL) @ Alton River Dragons - 6:35 pm, tonight at Gordon Moore Park
Springfield @ Normal
Clinton (IA) @ Quincy
Johnstown (PA) @ Danville
Rex Baseball (IN) @ Lafayette (IN)
Chillicothe (OH) @ Champion City (OH)
Cape Catfish (MO) @ Jackson (TN)
Burlington (IA) @ Illinois Valley
_
-0-