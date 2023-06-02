prospectleague1.jpg

Prospect League baseball

Thursday night scoreboard

Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon (MO) Hoots 5 

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:

dragonsbb1.mp3

Springfield 4, Quincy 3

Danville 6, Johnstown (PA) 5

Normal 11, Clinton (IA) 10 -- 10 inn.

Burlington (IA) 7, Illinois Valley 6

Thrillville (Marion, IL) 8, Jackson (TN) 7

Chillicothe (OH) 5, Champion City (OH) 2

Lafayette (IN) 9, Rex Baseball (IN) 8

Friday night games

Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, IL) @ Alton River Dragons - 6:35 pm, tonight at Gordon Moore Park

Springfield @ Normal

Clinton (IA) @ Quincy

Johnstown (PA) @ Danville

Rex Baseball (IN) @ Lafayette (IN)

Chillicothe (OH) @ Champion City (OH)

Cape Catfish (MO) @ Jackson (TN)

Burlington (IA) @ Illinois Valley

