The Prospect League baseball playoffs begin tonight (Aug. 5). The division championship games include teams from Illinois and Missouri. The Alton River Dragons (27-32) missed the postseason in 2021. Alton is a member of the Prairie Land Division in the Western Conference. Two Illinois teams qualified for the postseason — Danville and Normal.
Last night (THU) :
Clinton (Iowa) def. Danville (IL), 4-2
Lafayette (Ind.) def. Normal (IL), 4-3
Also Thursday, the two Missouri teams faced off from the Prairie Land Division in a playoff game.
Cape Catfish - Cape Girardeau (Mo.) def. O'Fallon (Mo.), 10-2
The Conference Championship games will be played on Saturday. Then a best of three championship series begins on Monday (Aug. 9).
Conference championship games (SAT):
East - Lafayette (IN) vs. Champion City (OH)
West - Cape Catfish (MO) vs. Clinton (IA)