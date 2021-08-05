prospectleague2.jpg

The Prospect League baseball playoffs begin tonight (Aug. 5). The division championship games include teams from Illinois and Missouri. The Alton River Dragons (27-32) missed the postseason in 2021. Alton is a member of the Prairie Land Division in the Western Conference. Two Illinois teams qualified for the postseason — Danville and Normal.  

Last night (THU) :

Clinton (Iowa) def. Danville (IL), 4-2

Lafayette (Ind.) def. Normal (IL), 4-3

-0-

Also Thursday, the two Missouri teams faced off from the Prairie Land Division in a playoff game.  

Cape Catfish - Cape Girardeau (Mo.) def. O'Fallon (Mo.), 10-2

-0-

The Conference Championship games will be played on Saturday.  Then a best of three championship series begins on Monday (Aug. 9). 

Conference championship games (SAT):

East - Lafayette (IN) vs. Champion City (OH)

West - Cape Catfish (MO) vs. Clinton (IA)

Load comments