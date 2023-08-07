prospectleague2.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons wrapped up the 2023 regular season over the weekend.  Alton finished 11-and-18 in the 2nd half of the season after going 9-and-17 in the 1st half.  Their overall record for 2023 was 20-and-35. 

-0-

* Prospect League playoffs *

Divisional Championships (SUN)

Quincy 6, Clinton (IA) 5

Thrillville (Marion, IL) 10, Cape Catfish (MO) 5

Chillicothe (OH) 7, Champion City (OH) 6

Springfield 4, Danville 4 - 11th inning - game suspended, will resume MON afternoon

-0-

Conference championships - TUE

Quincy Gems @ Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, IL)

Danville/Springfield @ Chillicothe (OH)

-0-