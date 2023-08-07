Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons wrapped up the 2023 regular season over the weekend. Alton finished 11-and-18 in the 2nd half of the season after going 9-and-17 in the 1st half. Their overall record for 2023 was 20-and-35.
-0-
* Prospect League playoffs *
Divisional Championships (SUN)
Quincy 6, Clinton (IA) 5
Thrillville (Marion, IL) 10, Cape Catfish (MO) 5
Chillicothe (OH) 7, Champion City (OH) 6
Springfield 4, Danville 4 - 11th inning - game suspended, will resume MON afternoon
-0-
Conference championships - TUE
Quincy Gems @ Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, IL)
Danville/Springfield @ Chillicothe (OH)
-0-