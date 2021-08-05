The Prospect League baseball playoffs begin tonight (Aug. 5). The division championship games include teams from Illinois and Missouri. The Alton River Dragons (27-32) missed the postseason in 2021. Alton is a member of the Prairie Land Division in the Western Conference. Two Illinois teams qualified for the postseason — Danville and Normal.
Tonight:
Danville (Ill.) vs. Clinton (Iowa)
Normal (Ill.) vs. Lafayette (Ind.)
-0-
Also tonight, the two Missouri teams will face off from the Prairie Land Division in a playoff game.
Cape Catfish - Cape Girardeau (Mo.) vs. O'Fallon (Mo.)
-0-
After the Division Championships tonight, the Conference Championship games will be played on Saturday. Then a best of three championship series begins on Monday (Aug. 9).